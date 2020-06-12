Just In: Buhari maps out plans to end insurgency, banditry

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that to end insurgency and banditry in the country, the state governors and council chairmen must revamp the intelligent gathering assets within their domain to aid military personnel in the ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry.
Buhari added that if the states adhere to the plan of revamping intelligence gathering in their states, military personnel in the state would be able to nip in the bud any planned attacks on any community and aid Nigeria to gain control over insurgents and bandits.
The president disclosed this on Friday during his nationwide broadcast to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration which marks the 21st year after the country returned to democratic system.
The president stated that his administration remains unshaken in its resolve to protect Nigerians and national infrastructure including on-shore and off-shore oil installations secure our territorial waters and end piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.