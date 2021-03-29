Just In: Buhari leaves Nigeria for medical trip after 1yr COVID-19 restrictions

President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to leave Nigeria for London, United Kingdom (UK) to visit his physicians for a routine medical check-up and return to the country next month.

Buhari will proceed to London on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and would return to continue his constitutional role as president of the country during the second week of April, 2021.

The President’s trip to London was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

Adesina added that the president, before leaving the country for the trip on Tuesday, would meet with Security Chiefs to review earlier adopted strategies and design novel measures that could assist in addressing banditry across the country.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey. He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021”, it added.