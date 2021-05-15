Just In: Buhari leaves for France ahead 2021 African Finance Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to leave the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for Paris in France, on a four-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit holding in the country.

The president is expected to join other world leaders to review Africa’s economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

Also, during the summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, which is expected to be attended by major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the traveling plans, explained that the president and his entourage would be leaving Nigeria on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Shehu, who confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, explained that during the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region.

He said: “Both leaders will also discuss political relations, economic ties, climate change, and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines”.

According to him, before returning to Nigeria, the President will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The aide to the president noted that his boss will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the trip are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

