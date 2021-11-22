JUST IN: Buhari, Governors okay February 2022 for APC national convention

President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have approved a new date, February 2022, for the party’s national convention in the country.

They said that the new date was approved after wide consultations with members of the party and that a date would be picked within the month for the convention.

Announcing the date on Monday after a meeting with the president at the Villa in Abuja, Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said that the date was picked during the meeting.

Bagudu was accompanied to the villa by the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.

He explained that the date was suggested during the Progressives Governors Forum held earlier, saying the governors resolved that the convention should hold in February 2022 and the same suggestion was proposed to the President for approval.

The governor, however, stated that the party’s leadership was yet to decide on a specific date to conduct its national convention, adding that the party would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while it works out a timetable.

