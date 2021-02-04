Report on Interest
Just In: Buhari gives IGP 3months more in office

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

Rather than approve Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammadu Adamu, retirement after statutory 35 years in service, President Muhammadu Buhari has given Adamu another three months to pilot affairs of the law enforcement agency and prepare a possible successor for the office.

Buhari gave Adamu three additional months in office barely three days after the expiration of his tenure alongside three Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) and 10 Assistant Inspector-General (AIGs).

The extension of tenure was announced by Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, during an interview with newsmen on Thursday, at the State House, Abuja.

MORE DETAILS LATER

