JUST IN: Buhari flags off $1.9bn Kano-Maradi rail project

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the construction of $1.9 billion Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project with an appeal to private individuals and corporate organisations to invest in development of rail systems across the country.

Buhari further disclosed that the administration has stepped up efforts towards the completion of all ongoing rail projects to ease movements particularly goods within the country and reduce dependence on road networks.

Performing the groundbreaking for the project virtually on Tuesday, the president assured Nigerians that the project with 25 kilometers into Niger Republic, would be completed in 2023 before the expiration of the administration.

