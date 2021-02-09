Report on Interest
under logo

Danjuma Goje emerges Northeast NASS caucus leader

The Guild

Edo deputy gov supports indirect guber primaries

The Guild

Stanbic IBTC may sue Ascon Oil over possessed property

Wada Maminetu Ibe
BusinessTransport

JUST IN: Buhari flags off $1.9bn Kano-Maradi rail project

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the construction of  $1.9 billion Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project with an appeal to private individuals and corporate organisations to invest in development of rail systems across the country.

Buhari further disclosed that the administration has stepped up efforts towards the completion of all ongoing rail projects to ease movements particularly goods within the country and reduce dependence on road networks.

Performing the groundbreaking for the project virtually on Tuesday, the president assured Nigerians that the project with 25 kilometers into Niger Republic, would be completed in 2023 before the expiration of the administration.

 

MORE DETAILS LATER

 

 

 

 

 

The Guild 2363 posts 25 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.