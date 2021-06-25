Just In: Buhari drops medical trip to London

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed plans to leave Nigeria for London, United Kingdom (UK) to visit his physicians for a scheduled medical follow-up to ascertain his health status.

Buhari, who was expected to proceed to London on Friday, June 25, 2021, and return to continue his constitutional role as president of the country within the first week of July 2021, has postponed the trip.

The postponement was confirmed by his Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmed, in a short statement released through his social media handle on Friday.

Ahmad noted that another new date would be fixed for the trip in due course and that the president has continued with his daily activities that were earlier scheduled for the day.

He said: “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course”.

Earlier, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari would ill proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up. He is due back in the country during the second week of July 2021.”

The president’s trip followed his last routine medical check-up in March after the outbreak of coronavirus kept him away from seeing his physicians for one year.

