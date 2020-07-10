JUST IN: Buhari confirms EFCC Operation Head, Abba, as acting chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of the Director of Operations, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Muhammed Abba, as the acting Chairman of the commission.

The Guild had on Wednesday reported that Abba took over as acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency hours after the commission boss, Ibrahim Magu, was suspended over alleged sharp practices.

However, the President on Friday approved Umar’s appointment to oversee the agency pending such times when the presidential panel investigating an allegation of corruption leveled against erstwhile chairman, Ibrahim Magu, concluded its investigation.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said that Umar’s appointment followed the approval of Magu suspension by President Buhari.

Malami, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, said that Umar is to serve in an acting capacity pending the conclusion of Magu’s probe and subject to a further directive from the President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard,” the statement read.