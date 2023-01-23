Buhari commissions Africa’s largest rice mill, $1.5bn deep seaport in Lagos

Hundreds of unemployed Nigerians and residents of Lagos State may start experiencing a better economy with improved food security from the second quarter of 2023 following the largest rice mill in sub-Saharan Africa and the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both facilities were expected to provide jobs for many unemployed youths and boost Lagos’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) when they become fully operational in Imota, Ikorodu, as well as Ibeju-Lekki Local Governments.

At the commissioning on Monday, Buhari was accompanied by the host governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ekiti counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun as well as Ekiti State former Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Service chiefs, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains.

The 32-metric tons per hour rice mill commissioned by the president could be affording Nigerians opportunities of buying rice at a price lower than before, as the rice supply would have outweighed the consumption demands across Nigeria, particularly in Lagos.

The rice mill has been built with a capacity to produce 2.8 million bags of 50 Kilogramm bags of rice yearly while generating 1,500 direct jobs and 254,000 indirect jobs in the state.

For the maritime infrastructure, it was expected to add tens of billions of dollars in revenue to the country’s revenue as well as boost businesses within the host communities has a concession period of 45 years.

Besides ensuring a seamless evacuation of cargo, the port will spur economic activity around the Lekki axis and the wider Lagos State through rapid industrialization and creation of over 200, 000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking after the President unveiled the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu stated that the multi-billion naira project is a collaboration between the Federal Government and Lagos State government as well as the private stakeholders.

He expressed joy that the execution of the project which took off under Buhari’s administration was completed during his tenure.

“We are indeed excited that the project execution started during your regime and it is now completed during your tenure,” the governor added.

He, therefore, thanked the President for his commitment to development of the country and appreciated all those who contributed immensely to bringing the project to reality.

Among the dignitaries in attendance include: Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, Managing Director, MD, of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA Mohammed Bello Koko, DirectorcGeneral DG, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, and Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Emmanuel Jime, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

