Just In: Buhari backs ECOWAS conditions for Mali interim government installation

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared support for conditions set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for installation of an interim government in Mali.

Buhari said that an interim government that would be headed by a civilian or retired military officer must be installed in another 12 months in the country.

The President announced his stance on Friday after joining other Heads of State and Government of the regional organisation in an emergency virtual extraordinary summit held to address challenges confronting member states.

DETAILS LATER