JUST IN: Buhari approves establishment of three more polytechnics

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three additional federal polytechnics, to boost the standard of education across the country.

The three polytechnics would be established by the central government in Umunnoechi; Abia State, Orogun in Delta State, and Kabo in Kano state.

Buhari’s approval was disclosed through a statement released by the Director of Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the new Institutions were to commence academic activities in October 2022.

According to the statement, the three additional tertiary institutions would increase the number of federal polytechnics in the country to 36, with every state having one.

“In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), has approved the establishment of three new federal polytechnics in the country. The polytechnics are to be sited in Umunnoechi in Abia, Orogun in Delta, and Kabo in Kano State,” the statement added.

 

