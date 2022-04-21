Report on Interest
JUST IN: Buhari appoints economic expert for job creation

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed an expert in policy formulation for economic development, Matilda Mmegwa, as his Senior Special Assistant on employment and job creation, as the administration moves to reduce the unemployment rate across the country.

Mmegwa would work under leadership of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to address issues on job creation.

Appointment of the expert was disclosed on Thursday by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Adeseina noted that Mmegwa brings to the position over 30 years’ experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development.

According to the statement, she is an internationally decorated Presenter/Keynote Speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009.

“Mmegwa has served as Senior Consultant and Strategy Advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Ghana.

“The appointee holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance”.

 

