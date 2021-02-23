Just In: Borno residents panic over multiple explosions, gunshots

Residents of Borno State were reported to have been in panic and activities in parts of Maiduguri, the state capital, brought to a halt after multiple explosions and gunshots enveloped the air.

As gathered, gunshots and explosions were said to have been heard on Tuesday majorly in Gomari axis and Mairi area, a student’s village near the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

Following the gunshots and explosion, The Guild learnt that residents have abandoned the streets to prevent sustaining bullet wounds in the state.

Meanwhile, the military was said to have deployed gun trucks to the area after sources said that Muslim worshippers on the street called “Layin Bori” may have been killed during the explosion.