JUST IN: Borno Govt. imposes 24-hour curfew amid hunger protest chaos

Following clashes that had trailed the hunger protest in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Government has imposed 24 hours curfew across the state to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The curfew, approved by the Governor, Babagana Zulum, was imposed after the peaceful protest turned violent and the demonstrators begun to vandalize and loot property inside public and private offices in the state government.

During the demonstration on Thursday, the agitators set ablaze a police vehicle along Teachers Village in Maiduguri.

Aside from that, they allegedly frustrated an Immigration Officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg in Bulumkutu while attempting to disperse the protesters.

Also, the demonstrators attempted to invade Zara Plaza and the New GRA area, near the home of the Vice President, Kassim Shettima.

It was learnt that security agencies successfully prevented these attempts, averting further potential violence.

This came hours after suicide bombers attacked markets, detonating bombs that killed over 17 persons and left several others with varying degrees of injuries in the state.

The spokesperson for Borno Police Command, Asp Kenneth Daso, announced the curfew through a statement released on the command’s official social media handle on Thursday.

According to the statement: “In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward preservation of law and order in the state.

“You are all aware of the incident that took place at kawori which was the detonation of improvise explosive devices ordinance device which lead to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various Government hospitals in the state.

“Inline with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order his Excellency the executive Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it’s expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.



“I therefore, wish to call upon the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law abiding. Further developments will be communicated to you accordingly please”.