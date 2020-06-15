Just in: Borno Gov. visits Aso Rock, updates Buhari on Boko Haram attacks

In a bid to end the persistent Book Haram attacks in Borno State, the Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari, to update him on insecurity in the state.

Zulum’s visit came hours after Book Haram fighters killed over 100 soldiers and residents during attacks on Monguno and other communities in the state.

The visit was confirmed by Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, in a statement released on his official social media handle.

Bashir said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Governor of Borno State, H.E. Prof. Babagana Zulum in his office, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja”.

During the meeting held behind closed doors, the governor was said to have briefed the president on what transpired during the attacks that have forced many living in border communities to abandon their homes.

Also, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was also at the Presidential villa to explain strategies adopted by the law enforcement agency to address the spate of insecurity and rape in the country.

Present at the meeting were Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen and her Information counterpart, Lai Mohammed,

