JUST IN: Borno finance commissioner dies inside bedroom

The Borno State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Ali Ahmed, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after being found dead inside his bedroom in the state.

It was learnt that the commissioner, who was appointed barely a year after the State Governor, Babagana Zulum, appointed him to oversee the ministry, was found dead in his room by his aide while trying to remind him of the schedule for Monday.

As gathered, the deceased commissioner would be laid to rest on Monday in his residence, Ashaka Street behind the Muhammed Indimi House by 4 pm under Islamic rites.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Secretary, Prof Usman Tar, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen on his colleague demise.

Tar noted that the burial of the deceased 44-year-old commissioner would hold in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The demise of Ahmed increased the number of Borno cabinet members that have passed on to two within the span of one year during Zulum’s second term in office.