JUST IN: Bolton Wanderers lays off Ian Evatt over poor performance

The Management of the English League One club, Bolton Wanderers, has terminated the appointment of its manager, Lan Evatt, after back-to-back defeats in the league, putting their chance of gaining promotion into the Championship league next season in doubts.

Aside from Evatt, the club also relieved the assistant managers, Peter Atherton and Stephen Crainey and goalkeeper coach Matt Gilks, of their duties to allow new team.

The club’s chairman, Sharon Brittan, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said: “Ian arrived at a challenging time for Bolton Wanderers Football Club and his dedication to rebuilding both on and off the pitch has been commendable. He instilled a renewed sense of professionalism and purpose, and we are grateful for his significant contributions during his four and a half years at the helm.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I personally thank him for his hard work and passion for this club. He has created a tremendous legacy and will always be remembered for the successes he has brought. We wish him nothing but success in the future. The board are committed to finding the right candidate to lead Bolton Wanderers forward.”

Ian Evatt also gave a statement on his departure, adding: “I’ve absolutely loved my time here at Bolton Wanderers Football Club. Working with Sharon and Nick (Luckock) has been a pleasure, and I’ve been superbly backed along the way by my team of staff and the players.

“There comes a point in football when a change needs to happen and the last thing I want is to damage what we have acll built together.

“I believe the lub is still well placed to achieve its goals this season, and I want to give the Board and players the best chance of doing that.

“I am very grateful for everybody’s support and to be the manager of this wonderful football club has been the greatest honour of my career. To our fans, thank you for the support you have shown me and my staff. Together we have created some very special memories and I will always be a fan of this amazing football club.”

The development came hours after the team’s defeat against Charlton Athletic, marking the final game of the 43-year-old lengthy spell in charge, during which he led to the club to promotion from League Two, the Papa Johns Trophy, a play-off semi-final and a play-off final.

Before announcing the development, Bolton’s board called an emergency meeting to decide on their course of action and are understood to have finalised the details this morning.