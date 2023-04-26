JUST IN: Boko Haram kidnap three foreign humanitarian workers, two others in Borno

The Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) has kidnapped five persons including three staff of a foreign humanitarian group n the North East of Ngala, Borno State.

As gathered, the three humanitarian workers were identified as staff of a United State-based group, Family Health International (FHI360), providing medical free services to Internally Displaced Person

FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.

The two other victims in the terrorist’s den on Wednesday were security guards deployed to protect facilities established in the state

It was gathered that unconfirmed numbers of the terrorists stormed into the Guess house of the Non-Governmental Organisation in a silent operation at about 4 a.m and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Efforts to get the organization’s response on their staff abduction and that of the Borno police’s command have continued to prove abortive.

