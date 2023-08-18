JUST IN: Boko Haram ex-members protest over N30,000 unpaid allowance in Borno

Hundreds of former members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, were reported to have blocked major roads in Borno State, protesting against unpaid N30,000 allowance promised by the government after repentance.

As gathered, the former terrorists blocked the Bulumkutu- Maiduguri Highway creating gridlock and tension among motorists and residents in the area.

The former terrorists were reported to have embarked on the demonstration on Friday, to express their displeasure over the continued delay in payment of the allowance.

In a video obtained by The Guild on Friday, the protesters’ were seen to have left the Hajj camp where they were held in Borno State.

Actions of the former terrorists, as observed in the video, were seen to have attracted attention of residents and crippled movements of vehicles on the major road.

Many residents were seen to have lined up along the road to watch as the drama put up by the protesters unfolded .

Aside from residents, security agencies were also seen to have watched helplessly as they were reported to have been directed not to engage the demonstrators to avoid another breakdown of law and order in the state.

Residents, meanwhile, argued that the incident showed the sensitive task before public officeholders across the country while trying to re-integrate former fighters back into communities that have often suffered from years of attacks and kidnappings during a 13-year insurgency.

