JUST IN: Boko Haram commanders, families lay down weapons in Borno (PICTURES)

The ongoing supremacy battle among terrorists groups as well as the intensified onslaught by the Nigeria Military troops have continued to forces hundreds of Boko Haram commanders and their foot soldiers to lay down their weapons across the north especially in Borno State.

Aside from this, the aggressive deployment of intelligence, kinetic and no-kinetic onslaught by the Nigerian Armed Forces which have led to the death of many of the terrorists and obliteration of their enclaves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

