JUST IN: Bobrisky regains freedom after serving jail terms

Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky, has regained freedom from the Lagos correction centre after serving his six months jail term bagged for abusing the Naira during a party in the state.

The social media influencer and crossdresser was sentenced on April 12 by Justice Abimbola Awogboro after being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for abusing the country’s currency, Naira.

Bobrisky was released on Monday and was received by his friends including Nollywood actresses, Moyo Lawal and Eniola Ajao, as well as well-wishers.

Aside from those present, other fans took to social media to share the news and express excitement that the Crossdresser who was often referred to as the Mummy of Lagos has returned to the social circle.

