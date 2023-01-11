JUST IN: Boat rider drowns in Lagos lagoon

A yet-to-be-identified man riding a personal watercraft (PWC) popularly called a Jet Ski boat has been reported to have drowned after the water scooter experienced a mishap around Lekki-Ikoyi waterways in Lagos State.

As gathered, the rider was skiing on the waterways when the water scooter suddenly experienced a mishap, somersaulted and the rider drowned before the emergency rescue team arrived.

It was learnt that the rider was not wearing a life jacket, as stipulated by the guidelines set by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), to prevent loss of life.

The tragedy was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, to have occurred on Wednesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement signed and made available to The Guild, said that efforts were ongoing by Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and his agency’s officials to recover the jet ski rider’s body.

According to the statement, “It was discovered by the agency’s responders on duty at the Lekki base that an unidentified male adult drowned at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways as a result of overspeeding while he was riding on a jet ski at the said location.

“Efforts are ongoing involving LASWA divers and LASEMA officials to retrieve the body of the adult male whose body has unfortunately sunk too deep to be rescued”.

