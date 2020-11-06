Report on Interest
Just in: Boarding school students, teachers test COVID-19 positive in Lagos

By The Guild
No fewer than six persons including a student and teacher were said to have tested positive of coronavirus at a secondary boarding school in Lagos Mainland local government, Lagos State.
The six cases were said to have been confirmed after a coronavirus test was conducted by the
Lagos State Biobank after they showed symptoms that portrayed that they have contracted  the virus.

 

DETAILS  LATER

