JUST IN: Blackout across Nigeria after persistent grid collapse

Families and business owners relying on the public power supply for production and others may have to abandon the plan after the country witnessed it third power grid collapse within a week.

The country’s power supply source collapsed less than two days after the national grid was restored across the country following the second collapse.

On Saturday, the national grid collapsed again, resulting in the interruption of power supply across the country.

The development was confirmed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) through System Operation (SO), a semi-autonomous sector under the company.

A check by The Guild correspondent on System Operation website showed that power generation ceased at 8: 34 am, recording zero output.

Checks from a source revealed that power generation was at 3,042 megawatts (MW) at 8 AM, peaking at 3,968 MW at 7 AM. However, by 9 AM, generation had plummeted to just 47 MW.

Before the third collapse, power generation had tripped earlier on Monday and again on Tuesday during restoration efforts.