JUST IN: Blackout across Nigeria after national grid collapsed

Homes and businesses across Nigeria have been forced to start.sourcing for alternative power supply after their buildings were thrown into darkness following the collapse of the national grid.

The collapse which is the fourth within the space of six weeks, was disclosed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a statement released on Tuesday, TCN stated that the national grid collapsed at about 1;52 pm.

Announcing the collapse, the General manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the collapse occurred after series of lines and generators trippings.

Mbah noted that this resulted in instability of the grid and, consequently, the partial disturbance of the system.

According to him, the data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

“TCN engineers are already working to quickly restore bulk power supply to the states affected by the partial disturbance. Presently, bulk power supply has been restored to Abuja, at 2.49pm, and we are gradually restoring to other parts of the country.

“We sincerely apologize for every inconvenience this may cause our electricity customers”.