Just In: Biya wins Cameroon presidential election amid protest

Cameroon’s long-serving president, Paul Biya, has been declared winner of the 2025 presidential election to record his eighth term in office.

The Cameroon electoral commission declared Biya victorious after claiming 53.7% majority during the October 12 held polls to make him the world’s oldest leader having already led the west African country for 43 years.

The 93-year-old, the only second president since 1960, prevailed over second placed Tchiroma Bakary and is billed to further rule the country till 2032 to continue his leadership which he first bagged in 1982.

Bakary, who had earlier declared himself winner just days after the election, rejected the announcement, calling against any suggestion or occurrence of defeat.

Bakary termed the results as ”tainted” and not reflective of the people’s will.

The announcement has since caused tension in several parts of the country. Bemenda, Douala have recorded at least five persons killed following clashes of protesters and security officers.

While announcing the winner at the Yaounde Conference Centre on Monday, Clement Atangana of the Constitutional Council, called on the citizens of the country to see the results as accurate and urged for peace and calm, shunning all forms of fatal protests.