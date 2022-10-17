JUST IN: Benzema wins first Ballon D’Or award after edging out Mane, others

The Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema, has won his France football award, Ballon D’Or, after edging out over 20 other nominees for the prestigious award.

The player edged out Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane; Manchester City forward, Kelvin De Bruyne; and Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, to claim the award and join other Madrid footballers that have won it.

Benzema was picked by the award organisers for assisting his team to win the UEFA Champions League when Real Madrid defeated an English club, Liverpool, by a lone goal at Stade de France, Paris, France.

Aside from that, the France footballer, who became the oldest Ballon D’Or winner since Stanley Matthews won the first edition of the prize in 1956, won the Spanish La Liga title with Madrid, ensuring that Barcelona finish the season in the second spot.

Benzema, who was crowned during a ceremony in Paris on Monday, became the first French winner of the Ballon D’Or since Zinedine Zidane – who presented him the award – in 1998.

Responding to questions from Didier Drogba, who was one of the two personalities that anchored the award ceremony, the striker disclosed that he was motivated by two previous winners, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo, to push for all his aspirations.

“It makes me really proud,” said Benzema. “All the work I did, I never gave up. It was a childhood dream like all kids [have]. I had two motivations in my life – Zidane and Ronaldo. I’ve always had this dream in my mind that anything is possible.

“There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team, but I never stopped working hard nor gave up. I always kept my head, and concentrated on playing football and I’m really proud of my journey here. It wasn’t easy, it was a difficult time. It was hard for my family as well. To be here today, for the first time for me, I’m happy and pleased with my work and I keep going.

“I want to thank my teammates, whether it’s Real Madrid or the national team. My coach, thanks to him as well. The Real Madrid president as well. I have a lot of people to thank. It’s an individual prize, but it’s a collective one because everyone has played a role.”

The women’s award went to Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who pipped Beth Mead of England, who came second to the prize after guiding the Catalan club to the Spanish title with a 100 percent points tally.

Manchester City was named Club of the Year at the Paris ceremony after winning their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, beating runners-up Liverpool and Real Madrid to the prize.

De Bruyne, who picked up the award for the club, described the award as a reward for the team’s hard work during last season.

The Belgian forward said: “We haven’t won the Champions League yet, but we are proud of how we play as a team”.

Barcelona’s young midfielder, Gavi, was named the winner of the Kopa trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21, with England duo Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka finishing in fourth and eighth position respectively.

Bayern Munich winger, Mane, was the winner of the inaugural Socrates award, a humanitarian prize, for giving back to his native Senegal.

The winner, after picking the award, promised to do more for his country particularly indigents in the society so as to give them hope.

A Bayern Munich former striker, Lewandowski, who like Benzema is also 34years old, was given the Gerd Muller award given to the best striker, after a superb season for Bayern Munich last term in which he scored 50 goals in 46 matches.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was given the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper prize, after his man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League final, against Liverpool, won the Spanish giants the most coveted club prize in European football.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was ranked as the second-best goalkeeper, with Manchester City’s Ederson in third.

“I want to thank my teammates at Real Madrid. I’m really proud to win this trophy alongside the other goalkeepers who are there – and the female ones too. I hope the next trophy is the World Cup”, the Belgian goalkeeper added.

