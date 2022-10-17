JUST IN: Benzema win first Ballon D’Or award, edges out Mane, others

The Real Madrid forward, Karim Benzema, has won his France football award, Ballon D’Or, after edging out over 20 other nominees for the prestigious award.

The player edged out Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane; Manchester City forward, Kelvin De Bruyne; and Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, to claim the award and join other Madrid footballers that have won it.

Benzema was picked by the award organisers for assisting his team to win the UEFA Champions League when Real Madrid defeated an English club, Liverpool, by a lone goal at Stade de France, Paris, France.

Aside from that, the France footballer won the Spanish La Liga title with Madrid, ensuring that Barcelona finish the season in the second spot.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

