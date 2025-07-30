JUST IN: Benue Gov dissolves cabinet over poor performance

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the State Executive Council, over the inability of the Commissioners and Special Advisers to effectively implement the administration’s policies and programmes across their respective offices.

Meanwhile, Alia appointed former two term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher as new Chief of Staff.

The dismissal of the commissioners under the governor’s administration came barely just two years after the governor assumed office.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the decision was announced by the Alia at the close of the 12th (2025) meeting of the Benue State Executive Council.

As the officials hasten to hand over their portfolios, the governor expressed gratitude to the outgoing cabinet members for their contributions to the state’s development during their tenure, wishing them success in their future endeavors.

According to the statement, “The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. @HyacinthAlia has dissolved the Benue State Executive Council.

“The Governor appoints former two term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Moses Atagher as new Chief of Staff.

“Barr. Atagher, a seasoned administrator is also former acting Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“He appreciates all the former Commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be called back or reappointed to stay in the party and continue to liaise with the system as they are only paving way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota.

“Apart from the Chief of Staff, the Governor announced that the dissolution affects only Commissioners,” it concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the dissolved Commissioners, Bemsen Mnyim expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity to serve the state.

“At every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you,” he said.

Meanwhile, all affected executives have been directed to transfer government assets, including official documents, to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.