Just In: Benue commissioner’s wife regain freedom from abductors

The Nigerian Police has rescued the wife of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Ann Unenge, barely three days after her abduction while returning from a visit to the parents.

During the rescue operations that lasted for several hours, the law enforcement agency was reported to have killed no fewer than three of the abductors after they clashed with the police officers.

The officers under the Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday set the woman free after other abductors abandoned her following the death of three members.

Addressing the law enforcement officers after the rescue operation, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, warned all local collaborators of the kidnap syndicates to desist from the act or be ready to face a similar fate like the three kidnappers that were killed during the operations at Agber village, a suburb of the state capital.

Ortom, who received the law enforcement officers and the rescued victim in the company of her husband, Bernard Unenge, commended the police for their gallantry and professionalism in the operation.

He noted that their efforts prevented the state from paying any ransom to the kidnappers while urging the team to ensure the arrest of the fleeing members of the gang and demolish the property used by the kidnappers immediately.

It would be recalled that Ortom had called on the Federal Government to clamp down on bandits and kidnappers, expressing concerns over the growing cases of kidnapping and other organised crimes across the country, asking the Federal Government to take on them heads-on.

“We are working together with the security agencies. You don’t just review security matters sometimes because you will be exposing the victim,” Governor Ortom said.

“Throughout yesterday night and today, my security adviser is here and we are working with some conventional and unconventional security, they will be released.”

