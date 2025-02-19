JUST IN: Benue Assembly suspends 13 lawmakers for rejecting Chief Judge’s removal

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended 13 lawmakers after protesting against the removal of Justice Maurice Ikpembese as the Chief Judge of the state.

They were handed three months suspension by the House for their indulgence in what the Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Dajoh, described as a dishonourable actions capable of casting aspersions and causing acrimony among the lawmakers.

The affected lawmakers were Douglas Akya (Makurdi South), Jonathan Agbidye (Katsina-Ala East), Beckie Orpin (Gboko East), Simon Gabo (Ushongo-Mata), Williams Ortyom (Agasha), Onah Blessed (Oju 1) and Elias Audu (Gwer East).

Others are Anyor Mato (Kwande East), Manger Manger (Tarka), Solomon Gyila (Gwer West), Samuel Agada (Ogbadibo), Abraham Jabi (Buruku) and Ezra Nyiyongo (Ukum).

The affected lawmakers were alleged to have kicked against the judge’s removal after voting during plenary in support of Ikpambase’s sack.

After the plenary, the 13 lawmakers told residents during a Press briefing that they never voted in favor of the motion to remove the Judge.

Earlier in a motion, the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, recalled that they had in the last sitting received a Complaint from the Attorney-General detailing allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, bribery and corruption, and other sundry allegations against the embattled Chief Judge and after exhaustive deliberation the House went into a division where 23 members out of 31 present voted in support of the recommendation to remove the Judge.