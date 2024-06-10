26.3 C
JUST IN: Benin beats Super Eagles 2-1 during W-Cup qualifiers

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Super Eagles Squad Photo: Super Eagles

The chances of the Nigerian national team qualifying for the 2026 world cup has further dim after the team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Benin Republic during qualifiers.

Although the Super Eagles took the lead in the 27th minutes but conceded first goal 10 minutes after and another eight minutes later, putting the Benin Republic ahead.

After the game played in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast capital, on Monday, the Super Eagles team slipped down Group C ladder to fifth position while Benin Republic occupied the first position.

MORE DETAILS SOON

