JUST IN: Bello boycotts appearance before court in Abuja

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has again failed to appear before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for arraignment over alleged N80 billion misappropriations against him.

The case was brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after allegedly refusing to honour the anti-graft agency’s invitation on allegations against him.

Bello’s boycott of the court proceedings on Wednesday came days after declaring his readiness to honour EFCC’s invitation on the claims against him.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to October 30th, 2024, due to the absence of the former governor to appear on the allegations listed against him by EFCC.

During proceedings, the counsel to the Kogi state former governor informed the court that Bello’s non-appearance before the court was due to the suit filed before the Supreme Court to request that his arrest warrant issued on him earlier be set aside by the apex court.

MORE DETAILS SOON

