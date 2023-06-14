JUST IN: Bellingham signs 6yrs contract with Madrid

Report on Interest
Spanish football giant, Real Madrid, and their German counterpart, Borussia Dortmund, have agreed on the transfer of the England forward, Jude Bellingham, to continue his career in La Liga.

The England forward will remain linked with the Spanish giant for the next six years.and would be expected to assist the club return to dominance of both local and continental engagements.

Bellingham move was confirmed on Wednesday through a statement released by the Madrid on its official website.

The club added: “Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place’.

