A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Patrick Fakoya, popularly called Rico Swavey, had been reported to have passed on after a auto crash.

Rico Swavey was pronounced dead by medical experts barely 48 hours after an auto crash that put him under life support.

The former housemate was death was announced on Thursday by his ex-colleagues, Alex Unusual and Tobi Bakre, on their social media handles.

MORE DETAILS SOON

