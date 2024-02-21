German league champion, Bayern Munich, and it’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, have decided part ways, following series of poor results from the team.

Tuchel will be stepping down from his position this summer, to allow the club employ another manager that understands the game better.

The club announced the development on Wednesday and have commenced search for a new coach who could manage the players better.

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is the preferred candidate to succeed, although, the club is examining the possibilities of hiring Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pressure increased on Tuchel after Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Bochum left his side eight points behind Alonso’s Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and condemned Bayern to a third defeat in a row after they were beaten 1-0 at Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week.

Facing a first trophyless season in 12 years, Bayern’s primary plan was to reach the end of the campaign with Tuchel and assess the situation, but they announced on Wednesday that the former Chelsea boss will leave the club.

“We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season.

“Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success”, Tuchel added.

Bayern chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said: “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.

“Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

“I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us.”