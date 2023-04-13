JUST IN: Bayern suspends Mane indefinitely after assaulting teammate

The Management of the German football club, Bayern Munich, has suspended its Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, indefinitely for attacking his teammate, Leroy Sane, after the team’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City during a quarter-final champions league game.

It said that the suspension was to serve as a deterrent to the player over his conduct and maintain decorum among the players as they aimed to upturn a 3-0 deficit against their English opponent.

The club announced Mane’s suspension through a statement released on its official website on Thursday and stressed that the Liverpool former winger would not be picked for the Bundesliga game against 1899 Hoffenheim.

According to the statement, “Sadio Mané, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mané will also be given a fine”.

The suspension came hours after he apologized in front of the Bayern Munich squad or punching Sane in the face during an argument over a Champions League match defeat at Manchester City.

After the punch, Sane’s lip was bleeding after the altercation, and the two players needed to be separated by their fellow teammates in the dressing room. Bayern Munich officials held a meeting to discuss possible punishments for Mane and, among the sanctions considered were a fine, suspension, and even a parting of the ways in the summer.

Sane and Mane were seen on the pitch arguing in the latter stages of the match on Tuesday night, where City beat the German champions 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

After landing back in Munich, Mane, who was a substitute for the tie, took the team bus from the airport while Sane was picked up privately.

