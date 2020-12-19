The German league defending champion, Bayern Munich, has reclaimed the summit on the country’s top flight league, Bundesliga, after defeating their rival, Bayer Leverkusen, two goals to one.

With the victory, Bayern leapfrog Leverkusen and went two points clear on top of the league table, recording 30 points as against their opponent that had 28 points after the end of the game.

During the game played at the Bayer Arena, the Wold footballer of the year, Robert Lewandowski, justified reasons the award received recently, scoring two goals with the last recorded at 94th minute of the tension soaked match.

Early in the game, Leverkusen took the lead in the first half one of its player, Patrik Schick, struck a sumptuous volley at 14 minutes following a short corner, and left the world best goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, with no option that to accept fate.

Twenty-nine minutes after the first goal, the Polish striker, Lewandowski, pounced on the error committed by German national team player, Jonathan Tah, preventing his goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, from accessing the ball after jumping into the way; an act that aided the UEFA champions league defending champion to restore parity.

As fans await the Referred final whistle, the Bayern striker again pounced on the error committed by Tah at 51 minutes after the first, 94, to ensure his team embark on the first half break of the league sitting at the Vanguard of the table.

Meanwhile during the game, German holding midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, was introduced into the game at 68 minute, ending his long layoffs following the injury sustained during a league match several weeks ago.

And 26 minutes after his introduction into the game, the versatile German player provided the assist for Lewandowski to ensure claim the league top spot.