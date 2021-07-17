JUST IN: Bayern midfielder, Roca, may miss German Bundesliga start after sustaining injury

The German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, may start the 2021/2022 league season without the services of their 24-year-old Spanish midfielder, Marc Roca, after sustaining injuries during training.

As gathered, Roca suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in his left ankle during training which he aimed to impress the new manager, Julian Nagelsmann, ahead of the new season particularly when the national team players that participated in Euro 2020 were yet to return.

The Club, in a short statement released on its official website on Saturday, said that the midfielder sustained injuries during preparation for the new season.

Although, the German club did not indicate when the player would be back for selection by the manager, the club hinted that the Spanish player would be on the sideline for several weeks.

“FC Bayern will be without Marc Roca for several weeks. The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in his left ankle in training. The injury will not require surgery”, the statement added.

