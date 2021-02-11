Report on Interest
Just In: Bayern lifts FIFA world club cup, take down CONCACAF champion, Tigres

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

European Champion, Bayern Munich, has lifted the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) club world cup after defeating Tigres UANL, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) champion, 1-0.

The trophy, which marked the sixth title lifted by the German club, was achieved following a close-range strike from France defender, Benjamin Pavard, midway through the second-half of the Club World Cup final in Qatar.

During the match, Bayern were not at their brilliant best, but they did just enough to fight off a spirited Tigres UANL side who played well throughout but lacked a real cutting edge when needed.
