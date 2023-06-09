JUST IN: Bayern edges out Liverpool, signs Austrian footballer for €24M

Bayern Munich has edged out English football giant, Liverpool, and other clubs to sign Austrian and RB Leipzig, midfielder, Konrad Laimer, on a four-year deal to 2027.

Laimer, who denied Bayern early access to winning the 2022-2023 Bundesliga title during a league their league game, would be fighting for a place against Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the middle of the park.

The 26years old player completed his move to Bayern on Friday after signing the contract papers at the Club’s headquarters in Munich.

Laimer has made 190 appearances since joining Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, winning the 2021/22 DFB Cup and retaining that title in his final game for the club.

A versatile central midfielder who has been known to fill in at right-back, the Austria international will assist the German champion boost their midfield as they move to present a formidable squad for next season

After joining the Thomas Tuchel tutored team, the midfield maestro described the move as dream come true and promised to work diligently for the club.

He said: “It’s a dream come true for me. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I will give everything for the club and the fans,” Laimer said of his four-year deal in Munich.

“Bayern always has the highest goals – just like me. I’m in the right place here. I’m only capable of giving 100 per cent, and that’s what I’ll put into every training session from day one. I can hardly wait.”

Laimer has earned a reputation as a high-energy presser in the engine room, making him such a favourite of ex-Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann when the pair were at Leipzig.

The Austrian is also known for his long-range shooting, as Bayern themselves have found out first hand, with two of his 10 Bundesliga goals coming against his new club.

Also, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said: “We are delighted to have signed Konrad Laimer. He comes to us as a two-time DFB Cup winner – and together we will now hopefully celebrate many more great victories and titles here at Bayern”.

Laimer’s first competitive appearance in a Bayern shirt could well come against Leipzig when the two sides meet in the season-opening Supercup, scheduled to be played on 12 August, in a repeat of last year’s fixture, which the Bundesliga champions won 5-3 at the Red Bull Arena.

