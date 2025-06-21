25 C
JUST IN: Bayern defeats Boca Juniors 2-1 in Club W-cup match

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
14

German champion, Bayern Munich, has beaten Argentine football club, Boca Juniors, 2-1 in the team’s second game of the 2025 Club World Cup, ending South American team’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

Bayern’s victory against the Argentine club increased its points to 6, taking over the leadership of group C, closely followed by Benfica with four points after beating Auckland City club 6-0.

During the game played on Friday, England striker, Harry Kane, and France forward, Michael Olise, got the goals for the Bundesliga champions, either side of Miguel Merentiel’s superb equaliser.

It was a game that Bayern deserved to win having completely dominated the first half. Boca responded with a much-improved second-half performance, but just didn’t quite have the same quality as their European opponents.

Bayern maintain their 100 per cent record at this tournament while Boca remain on one point.

