The German champions, Bayern Munich, has defeated Spanish football giant, Barcelona, 2-0, ending the team’s unbeaten run during the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) champions league game.

Bayern’s defender, Lucas Hernandez, and the German forward, Leroy Sane, ensured that the Spanish team led in attack by Robert Lewandowski, did not have any opportunity to score before the referee signaled the end of the match.

The German team, after a silent first half, scored both goals in the 51st minute of the game and increased the tally to three minutes after to put Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, under pressure considering the number of transfers made to boost the club’s trophy chances this year.

