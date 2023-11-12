JUST IN: Bayelsa voters, party agents hold INEC officials hostage over guber result

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were reported to have been held hostage by political party members and voters in Brass Local Government Area over result of the gubernatorial election conducted in the state.

As gathered, the INEC officials indicated plans to leave the council collation centre over fears of possible attacks by supporters of one of the gubernatorial candidates that were aggrieved that the exercise did not go their way.

It was learnt that efforts by the electoral officials to leave Brass proved abortive as the people demanded that the result must be collated within the council and not moved to Yenegoa, the state capital, saying, it was part of the plans to allegedly adjust the election figures gathered from the council.

This came hours after serving commissioners and members of the state House of Assembly laid siege to the INEC office in Yenagoa, the state capital, warning the commission not announce any result for Nembe Local Government Area of the riverine state since there was no election held within the council.

The development on Sunday was confirmed by the electoral commission through a statement released on its official social media handle, appealing to security agencies to move in and rescue their officials immediately.

According to the statement, “The Commission is closely watching the situation in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State where our officials are held hostage.We call on the security agencies to immediately facilitate their release”.

INEC, meanwhile, condemned the condition the officials were subjected to, describing it as very detrimental to credible governorship election that was held across the state.

Earlier, the state governor, Duoye Diri, had accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, of being behind electoral violence recorded in the Nembe-Bassambiri area of the state.

Diri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll, is seeking re-election for another four years in office, stressed that the state had often been under pressure whenever Sylva is contesting any election in the state.

“We have been raising the issue of the violent character and person of Timipre Sylva. Over the years, in every election he is involved in, you experience violence, you experience lawlessness, and even in Nembe-Bassambiri, the name and the character behind what is happening in Nembe-Bassambiri is Timipre Sylva,” Diri said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

