PoliticsTop Story

JUST IN: Bayelsa LP leaders betrayed me, collect N100M from Gov. Diri- Guber candidate

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Bayelsa Labour Party (LP), governorship Candidate, Udengs Eradiri, has alleged that the State Party chairman and members of the executive betrayed him during the November 11 gubernatorial exercise conducted in the state, saying they worked against him.

Eradiri added that the the chairman led the executive members to the state governor, Douye Diri, who was also seeking second term in office, to collect N100 million and decided to work against him during the exercise.

He disclosed this on Sunday while responding to questions from newsmen after the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the vote collation exercise in Yenegoa, the state capital.

The gubernatorial candidate added that when the chairman was asked about the action, he alleged that N50 million was handed to the Julius Abure led national Working Committee (NWC) of the party before the exercise in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

