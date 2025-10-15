JUST IN: Bayelsa Gov, 23 lawmakers defect from PDP to APC

After many weeks of speculations, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and 23 lawmakers from the state house of assembly have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Diri and the lawmakers’ defection to the ruling party came barely 24 hours after his Enugu state counterpart, Peter Mbah, and his aides left the opposition party over the PDP’s inability to resolve its lingering leadership crisis.

Aside from serving public officerholders, a former lawmaker from the state and owner of Silverbird group, Ben Murray-Bruce, has joined the governor and the assembly members to leave the PDP for the APC.

The defection to the APC was confirmed on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Daniel Alabrah, through a short statement made available to newsmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON