Politics

JUST IN: Bauchi Gov, Obi meet to discuss 2027 election, others

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are currently in a meeting to discuss issues bordering on development of the nation.

The meeting between both personalities were said to have been requested by Obi to discuss issues of interest with the governor who is the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum

The exact purpose of the meeting on Thursday has not been disclosed, but inside sources have revealed that the meeting has to do with the 2027 presidential election.

Sources further revealed that both leaders are expected to address the press after the meeting.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, arrived at the Government House in Bauchi, around 11 AM, where he is currently in a closed-door discussion with the Governor.

More details soon

