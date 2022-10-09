JUST IN: BATtalions roar from Lagos…Tinubu return gingers supporters

Both commercial and other activities on major Lagos roads were reported to have been crippled by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during a rally to sensitize the electorate on the need to vote for the flagbearer ahead of the 2023 general election.

The presidential candidate supporters popularly called BATtalions, across the state defied early downpour to converge at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere axis of the state at about 7 am.

As gathered, the demonstrators, who distributed different souvenirs were also entertained by three different Fuji musicians, Wasiu Alabi popularly called Pasuma, Sulaimon Alao and Atawewe, to ensure that the participants of the 5million man rally organised by the Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo for the Lagos State former governor, who has been one of the Frontline candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of the major roads that were made impassable for motorists by the BATtalions during the rally on Sunday was the Ikorodu road, Oworonshoki to Oshodi and others, where travel time increased due to the huge crowd that turned up for the exercise in the state.

