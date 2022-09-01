Report on Interest
under logo

Ronaldo begins full training ahead Man United debut

The Guild

Police takes over major public facilities, others over…

Esther Kalu

Naira value appreciates after foreign reserves jump by $1bn

The Guild
FootballSports

JUST IN: Barcelona terminates Denmark striker’s contract over poor performance 

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Spanish football giant, Barcelona, has terminated the contract of Denmark striker, Martin Braithwaite, over poor performance, barely two years to complete his contract with the Catalan football outfit.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

The Guild 7283 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: