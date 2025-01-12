JUST IN: Barcelona lifts Super Cup after beating Madrid 5-2 in Saudi

Barcelona has extended its dominance over Real Madrid in the Spanish league after defeating its arch rival 5-2 to lift the Super Cup trophy played before thousands of football enthusiast in Saudi Arabia.

Despite playing the about 40 minutes of the game with one man down, the Camp Nou club ensured that Real Madrid doesn’t get any chances of getting back into the game after conceding five goals during first half of the game.

Though Barcelona conceded an early goal but the Hansi Flick team replied with five goals to take the battle beyond their opponent reach, causing the Carlo Ancelotti to suffer another major blow despite been tipped as favourite for the game following the court cases that allegedly demoralized Barcelona during the tournament.

During the game played on Sunday, the Barcelona team showed no sign that the Dani Olmo case, which was only resolved hours before the game, affected the team’s mentality as they challenged Madrid in all duels to prevent their opponent from gaining control of the game.

Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid the lead with a fantastic solo goal, running from the halfway line before slotting past Wojciech Szczesny.

Lamine Yamal levelled for Barcelona in the 22nd minute with an expert finish into the bottom corner from Robert Lewandowski’s ball.

Hansi Flick’s side then took command with three more goals before the break.

Poland striker Lewandowski put Barca ahead with a penalty after Gavi was fouled, before a bullet header from Raphinha three minutes later. The Brazilian winger then picked out Alex Balde to score a fourth in the 10th minute of added time in the first half.

Barca grabbed their fifth goal three minutes after the restart with Raphinha’s second of the game.

But they had goalkeeper Szczesny sent off for a foul on Mbappe outside the box in the 56th minute.

Brazil forward Rodrygo curled the resulting free-kick past replacement keeper Inaki Pena – but there was no further comeback from Real as Barca claimed the trophy for a 15th time in their history.

It marked the second time in two Clasicos under Flick that Barcelona have hit plenty of goals against their rivals, winning 4-0 at the Bernabeu in La Liga back in October.

It was also his first trophy – albeit a minor one – since a 2020-21 Bundesliga title success with Bayern Munich.